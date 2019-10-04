Each Party on the Porch at our Homewood store focuses on giving back to our local community and raising environmental awareness for conservation, access, usage, and education. The event runs the first Friday of each month from April to October, from 6:00 – 8:30 PM except on our July Party on the Porch (July 12th) so everyone can enjoy July 4th.)

Party on the Porch brings together local musicians, breweries, food trucks, and artisans for a day of fun under the sun. This is a family-friendly event, with kids, dogs, corn hole, and loads of comradery. Attendance is free, but we ask that of-age attendees donate $10 for a refillable souvenir cup to enjoy great beer donated from a local brewery.

Net proceeds from your donations at our August event go to Homewood City Schools Foundation.