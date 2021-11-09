Parkinson Association of Alabama Virtual Symposium

The Parkinson Association of Alabama is hosting a virtual symposium on Nov. 9, 2021, at 9 a.m. to discuss research, resources, updates and more about Parkinson’s disease from the past year. Anyone interested in the event can register online on our website.

This conference will focus on updates in Parkinson’s research, discuss resources for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and highlight what PAA is doing now and in the future for our community. In addition, medical professionals and individuals with PD will share their expert opinions and experiences.

There are helpful resources and information for anyone interested in learning about PD in the state of Alabama, regardless of one’s relationship to the disease. The goal is for you to leave knowing the PAA is on the right path and that those affected by PD are in the right hands. We want to share the progress of PAA and the state of Alabama over the past year and hear community feedback! Reach out to us! Contact us with a question on the homepage of our website, and we will follow up with more information regarding the symposium or PAA. Hope to see you there!