Oxmoor Page Turners – The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore The Wedding People is a wickedly funny and deeply satisfying novel about a woman with nothing to lose, armed with a green dress, some chocolate wine, and a coconut pillow, cut loose to cause delightful mayhem. It’s a story of lovers who turn into strangers, strangers who turn into friends, and the weird and wonderful connections that make us feel truly alive. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
