Oxmoor Page Turners – The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Set in Antebellum Virginia, this book follows Hiram Walker, the son of an enslaved person and an enslaver. Through freak accident, Hiram learns that he has a power known as Conduction that, if he can control it, could help bring him and many other enslaved people to freedom. Soon he finds himself involved in the Underground, a secret resistance movement, that wants to help him control his power but also use him for their own purposes. When he returns to the plantation of his upbringing as part of a mission to rescue Sophia, his beloved, and Thena, the woman who raised him, he knows the dangers and the possibility of his re-enslavement. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.