Oxmoor Page Turners – The Turn of the Key by Ruth Ware

Join us as we discuss best-selling author Ruth Ware thrilling new novel, The Turn of the Key, that explores the dark side of technology. When Rowan stumbles on to an opportunity that seems too good to miss – a job as a live-in nanny, with a staggeringly generous salary. Rowan can’t believe her luck as she moves into the luxurious “smart” home in the Scottish Highlands with a picture perfect family. What she doesn’t know is that she’s stepping into a nightmare - one that will end with a child dead and herself in prison awaiting trial for murder. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.