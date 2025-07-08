Oxmoor Page Turners – Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Join us for Ann Patchett’s latest, Tom Lake, is a meditation on youthful love, married love, and the lives parents have led before their children were born. In the spring of 2020, Lara’s three daughters return to the family's orchard in Northern Michigan. While picking cherries, they beg their mother to tell them the story of Peter Duke, a famous actor with whom she shared both a stage and a romance years before at a theater company called Tom Lake. As Lara recalls the past, her daughters examine their own lives and relationship with their mother, and are forced to reconsider the world and everything they thought they knew. Both hopeful and haunting, it explores what it means to be happy even when the world is falling apart. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.