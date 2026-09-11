Oxmoor Page Turners – The Storm by Rachel Hawkins
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore best-selling author, Rachel Hawkins, latest thriller The Storm. Featuring unreliable narrators and twists throughout, Hawkins' latest continues her reign as the queen of slow-burn domestic thrillers. This is a page-turner that readers will find hard to put down and is perfect for fans of stories with ambiguous morals and dysfunctional families. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
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