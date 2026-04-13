Oxmoor Page Turners – Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Join us as we explore Andy Weir’s latest page turner, Project Hail Mary. As Ryland Grace awakens from a coma, he doesn’t know who he is or where he is, but a mix of calculations, deductions, and slowly returning memories enlightens him: He’s a junior high school science teacher on a small space ship. His mission? Save Earth. As in The Martian, Weir makes science and problem solving not only cool but absolutely essential to survival, delivering an electrifying space adventure that yanks at both the gut and the heart strings. Readers will absorb facts about gravity and heavy metals even as Grace races against the clock and builds an unexpected partnership while hurtling through the cold depths of space. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.