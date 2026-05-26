Oxmoor Page Turners – Kin by Tayari Jones

Join us as we discuss Tayari Jones latest masterpiece, Kin. Jones has written an unforgettable novel that sparkles with wit and intelligence and deep feeling about two lifelong friends whose worlds converge after many years apart in the face of a devastating tragedy. This is a novel about mothers and daughters, friendship and sisterhood, and the complexities of being a woman in the American South, Kin is an exuberant, emotionally rich, unforgettable work from one of the brightest and most irresistible voices in contemporary fiction. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.