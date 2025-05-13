Oxmoor Page Turners – The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisachi Kashiwai

Join us as we discuss Hisachi Kashiwai’s The Kamogawa Food Detectives. Down a quiet backstreet in Kyoto exists a very special restaurant. Run by Koishi Kamogawa and her father Nagare, the Kamogawa Diner serves up deliciously extravagant meals. But that's not the main reason customers stop by . . .The father-daughter duo are 'food detectives'. Through ingenious investigations, they are able to recreate dishes from a person’s treasured memories – dishes that may well hold the keys to their forgotten past and future happiness. The restaurant of lost recipes provides a link to vanished moments, creating a present full of possibility. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.