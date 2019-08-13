Oxmoor Page Turners – Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson

8/13/2019 Bryan Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal practice dedicated to defending those most desperate and in need: the poor and the wrongly condemned. One of his first cases was that a man who was sentenced to die for a notorious murder he insisted he didn't commit. Boardroom

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
