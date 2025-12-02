Oxmoor Page Turners – From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir by Lisa-Marie Presley & Riley Keoug

Join us as we explore Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown. Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley tells her whole story for the first time in this raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir faithfully completed after her death by her daughter, Riley Keough. This extraordinary book is written in both Lisa Marie’s and Riley’s voices, a mother and daughter communicating—from this world to the one beyond—as they try to heal each other. Profoundly moving and deeply revealing, From Here to the Great Unknown is a book like no other—the last words of the only child of an American icon. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.