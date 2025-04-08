Oxmoor Page Turners – The Great Gatsby

Join us in our celebration of the 100th Anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Long considered F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, the book explores themes of decadence, idealism, social stigmas, patriarchal norms, and the damaging effects of unencumbered wealth in capitalistic society, set against the backdrop of the Jazz Age and the Roaring Twenties. At its heart, it’s a cautionary tale, a revealing look into the darker side to the American Dream. Place a copy on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.