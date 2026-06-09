Oxmoor Page Turners – Good Dirt by Charmaine Wilkerson

Join us as we discuss Charmaine Wilkerson’s latest Good Dirt. The daughter of an affluent Black family pieces together the connection between a childhood tragedy and a beloved heirloom in this moving novel from the bestselling author of Black Cake, Charmaine Wilkerson. In this sweeping, evocative novel, Charmaine Wilkerson brings to life a multi-generational epic that examines how the past informs our present.