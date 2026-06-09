Oxmoor Page Turners – Good Dirt by Charmaine Wilkerson
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we discuss Charmaine Wilkerson’s latest Good Dirt. The daughter of an affluent Black family pieces together the connection between a childhood tragedy and a beloved heirloom in this moving novel from the bestselling author of Black Cake, Charmaine Wilkerson. In this sweeping, evocative novel, Charmaine Wilkerson brings to life a multi-generational epic that examines how the past informs our present.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, History