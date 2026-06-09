Oxmoor Page Turners – Everything is Tuberculosis by John Green

Join us as we explore the latest title from John Green, award-winning author and passionate advocate for global healthcare reform, as he tells a deeply human story illuminating the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease. Tuberculosis has been entwined with humanity for millennia. Once romanticized as a malady of poets, today tuberculosis is seen as a disease of poverty that walks the trails of injustice and inequity we blazed for it. For years, Green has become a vocal advocate for increased access to treatment and wider awareness of the healthcare inequities that allow this curable, preventable infectious disease to also be the deadliest, killing over a million people every year. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.