Oxmoor Page Turners – The Dark Library by Mary Anna Evans

Suspenseful and unsettling but ultimately triumphant, The Dark Library by acclaimed author Mary Anna Evans is a compelling tale of mystery, family secrets, and the quest for truth. Mary Anna Evans plunges us into a deceptively peaceful Hudson Valley village in the midst of wartime where all is not what it appears and the intrepid and bookish heroine must decipher a labyrinthine trail of secrets and lies. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.