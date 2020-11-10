Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club via Zoom

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

We will be meeting virtually to discuss Chanel Cleeton's Next Year in Havana.

After the death of her beloved grandmother, a Cuban-American woman travels to Havana, where she discovers the roots of her identity--and unearths a family secret hidden since the revolution...

Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.  

