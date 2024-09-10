Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Summers at the Saint

Join us as we explore Mary Kay Andrews latest intriguing unsolved thriller which perfectly balances the second chance-romance with the twisty mystery against a beachy backdrop that will please any armchair traveler. Welcome to the St. Cecelia, a landmark hotel on the coast of Georgia, where traditions run deep and scandals run even deeper. . . . Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog. The event will take place in the Boardroom.