Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Summers at the Saint

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we explore Mary Kay Andrews latest intriguing unsolved thriller which perfectly balances the second chance-romance with the twisty mystery against a beachy backdrop that will please any armchair traveler. Welcome to the St. Cecelia, a landmark hotel on the coast of Georgia, where traditions run deep and scandals run even deeper. . . . Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog. The event will take place in the Boardroom.

205-332-6621
205-332-6621
