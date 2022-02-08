Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: The Personal Librarian

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

by

Join us as we explore this remarkable novel about J. P. Morgan’s personal librarian, Belle da Costa Greene, a Black American woman who was forced to hide her true identity and pass as white in order to leave a lasting legacy that enriched our nation, from New York Times bestselling authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Attend virtually or in-person. Register online.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
205-332-6600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: The Personal Librarian - 2022-02-08 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: The Personal Librarian - 2022-02-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: The Personal Librarian - 2022-02-08 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: The Personal Librarian - 2022-02-08 18:30:00 ical