Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Pachinko (Zoom)
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Aug. 10: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Pachinko. 6:30-8 p.m. Library Boardroom. In 1930s Korea, an earnest young woman, abandoned by the lover who has gotten her pregnant, enters into a marriage of convenience that will take her to a new life in Japan. Thus begins Lee’s luminous new novel, “Pachinko.” Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.

