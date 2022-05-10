Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong fearlessly and provocatively blends memoir, cultural criticism, and history to expose fresh truths about racialized consciousness in America. This collection is vulnerable, humorous, and provocative—and its relentless and riveting pursuit of vital questions around family and friendship, art and politics, identity and individuality, will change the way you think about our world.

