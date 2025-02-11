Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – What You Are Looking for is in the Library

Join us as we discuss this Japanese best seller by Michiko Aoyama. Tokyo librarian Sayuri Komachi always asks what patrons are looking for, but because she is as good at reading people as she is at reading books, she always gives them a book they really need. We meet some of her patrons and see how her recommendations have changed their lives. After each reference interview, Komachi presents a list of book recommendations, plus a random felted object that she has made (a frying pan, a cat, a globe, a plane, a crab). The magical part of each story is how these objects perfectly tie in with each patron's outcome and how every booklist includes a title that seems a bit out of sync with the original query but comes to play a big part in helping patrons find what they are looking for.