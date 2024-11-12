Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – The Husbands

In this hilarious, time-bending story, Lauren comes home to find a strange man in her apartment who seems to be her husband. Photos on her cell phone show their life, but Lauren remembers nothing. As she adjusts, her husband goes into the attic to change a light bulb, and a different man comes down who, according to her changed apartment decor and new pictures on her cell phone, seems to be her husband now. Lauren discovers that the attic magically replaces the men, giving her an infinite source of husbands that she can try out. After 100 husbands, Bohai Zhang comes down and tells her about his time travels. As Lauren becomes tired of the constant change, she questions if she will ever know which husband is the right one. This delightful fantasy is both funny and philosophical as it asks readers to consider if a person can ever be sure if they have taken the right path or found the right spouse. Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog.