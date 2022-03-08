Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: The Four Winds

Join us as we discuss Kristin Hannah’s latest book, The Four Winds, a rich, sweeping novel that stunningly brings to life the Great Depression and the people who lived through it―the harsh realities that divided us as a nation and the enduring battle between the haves and the have-nots. A testament to hope, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit to survive adversity, The Four Winds is an indelible portrait of America and the American dream, as seen through the eyes of one indomitable woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation. Attend virtually or in-person. Register online.