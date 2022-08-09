Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Finlay Donovan is Killing It

Homewood Public Library

Join us as we discuss Elle Cosimano’s Finlay Donovan Is Killing It. Part screwball comedy, part morality tale, this amusing book is also a tale about parenting, bad divorces, reinventing oneself, rising above misery and, well, becoming a hit woman. It’s a solid, thoughtful and funny yet poignant mystery that never once becomes a one-note story.

