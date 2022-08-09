Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Finlay Donovan is Killing It
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we discuss Elle Cosimano’s Finlay Donovan Is Killing It. Part screwball comedy, part morality tale, this amusing book is also a tale about parenting, bad divorces, reinventing oneself, rising above misery and, well, becoming a hit woman. It’s a solid, thoughtful and funny yet poignant mystery that never once becomes a one-note story.
