Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Crying in H Mart: A Memoir
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore Michelle Zauner’s memoir Crying in H Mart. You will experience this book with all of your senses: sentences you can taste, paragraphs that sound like music. She seamlessly blends stories of food and memory, sumptuousness and grief, to weave a complex narrative of loyalty and loss.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Talks & Readings