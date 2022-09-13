Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Crying in H Mart: A Memoir

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we explore Michelle Zauner’s memoir Crying in H Mart. You will experience this book with all of your senses: sentences you can taste, paragraphs that sound like music. She seamlessly blends stories of food and memory, sumptuousness and grief, to weave a complex narrative of loyalty and loss.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
