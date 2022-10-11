Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: The Christie Affair

Join us as we explore The Christie Affair which is a reimagining of Agatha Christie's famous 11-day disappearance, adding a murder mystery worthy of the dame herself... The story unfolds in a series of carefully placed vignettes you may find yourself reading and rereading, partly to get the details straight, partly to savor the well-turned phrases and the dry humor and partly so the book won't have to end. Devilishly clever, elegantly composed and structured―simply splendid.