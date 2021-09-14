Sept. 14: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Caste. 6:30-8 p.m. Library Boardroom. Explore Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste.” Beautifully written, original and revealing, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” is a story of people and history and a reexamination of what lies under the surface of ordinary lives and of American life today.