OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "An Overlooked Chapter in the American Revolution." Presenter: Daniel Haulman, author and Chief, Organizational History Division, Air Force Historical Research Agency, Maxwell AFB. Spain played a significant role in the American Revolution, not as a direct ally of the United States, but as a common enemy of Britain. The Spanish military campaigns against British West Florida, led by Bernardo de Gálvez, contributed to the success of the United States’ struggle for independence. It weakened the British and deprived them from using British West Florida as a base for attacking the new country. We will learn about three of Gálvez' campaigns; one to take Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River, one to take Mobile and Mobile Bay, and one to take Pensacola. The Spanish campaign in Florida was an important episode in American and British history that is often overlooked in history books.