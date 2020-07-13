Overdrive Camp

WANTED:

Drummers

Bass Players

Acoustic/Electric Guitar Players

Keyboard/Piano Players

Singers

Violin Players

For students who have at least 2 years of experience on their instrument or have been to our Rock Band Camps or Rock Band League, we have OVERDRIVE – a one-of-a-kind, one-week camp where you’ll be plugged into bands that play together, write together and record together to create an actual demo of your music.

You’ll get dedicated time with guest musicians to focus on songwriting and recording techniques PLUS you’ll work with a producer in our professional recording studio and walk away with a copy of your band’s original song. Then you’ll get to play that song live, along with covers that you’ve learned with your band throughout the week at a public venue on Saturday in front of friends and family. We’re bringing you “From The Classroom, To The Studio, To The Stage!”