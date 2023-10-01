Outreach Hub Market Open House

Trinity United Methodist Church's Outreach Hub is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new facility, a significant milestone in our mission to serve and support our community.

Our vision is to welcome neighbors in need with radical hospitality, prioritizing dignity, provision, and empowerment as we offer assistance, build relationships and create connections. At the Outreach Hub, we offer tangible relief in the form of food, clothing, household items, and utility assistance to those struggling with financial insecurity and displacement, especially refugees, asylum seekers and migrants.

The new Outreach Hub building represents a commitment to our community's welfare and underscores our dedication to fostering positive change. The facility will serve as a central hub for a wide range of support services.

The grand opening event will feature guided tours of the facility, remarks from community leaders, and opportunities to meet the dedicated staff and volunteers behind Trinity's Outreach Hub. Refreshments will be provided, and attendees can participate in various activities throughout the event.

We look forward to welcoming you to Trinity's Outreach Hub's grand opening event on Sunday, October 1, at 4:00 pm and sharing our vision for a stronger, more vibrant community. Together, we can make a difference.