July 1-3: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Fourth of July Festival. This festival has been a tradition since 1949. Several thousands of pounds of meat will be grilled, including boston butts, pork roast, ribs, chicken and smoked turkey breasts. These meats can be bought in bulk on Thursday or as part of a variety of plates on Friday and Saturday. Traditionally, the OLS Fourth of July Festival has a popular rummage sale and bake sale. These events were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and won’t be returning this year.