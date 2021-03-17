Opioid Use & Chronic Pain in Sickle Cell Disease

The study found that adult patients with sickle cell who were treated long term with opioids often fared worse in measures of pain, fatigue and curtailed daily activities than those not on long-term opioids. Dr. Julie Kanter explores this dilemma and discusses the effects of long-term opioid management of chronic pain. Join the lecture on Zoom at 12 p.m. at uab.zoom.us/j/94376521055