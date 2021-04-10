Opera Birmingham presents The Pirates of Penzance

Opera Birmingham returns to the stage with an exciting outdoor production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance on April 10 & 11 at Avondale Amphitheater. Saturday performance times are 2:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M., and the Sunday performance is at 2:00 P.M.

After a young man leaves a band of pirates, hilarity ensues. Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera is packed full of sentimental pirates, blundering police officers, absurd adventures and improbable paradoxes. Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in opera and musical theatre history.

“The Pirates of Penzance is the perfect show for us to bring back public performances after the challenging year we have all had. It’s fun and light-hearted, full of great tunes that many people will recognize, and this is just a good time to get out and enjoy some fresh air,” General Director Keith A. Wolfe-Hughes shared. He continued, “It’s also such a great opportunity to highlight the amazing artists we have living here in Birmingham. We’re blessed to have really wonderful performers who call Birmingham home, and I’m glad we can feature them in this show.”

The outstanding local cast includes tenor Joe Robinson as Frederic, soprano Kathleen Farrar Buccleugh as Mabel, soprano Allison Sanders as Ruth, baritone Chris Farley as Pirate King, baritone Dan Seigel as Major General, and Alexandria Bates as the narrator. This original production is adapted and directed by Kristin Kenning, and conducted by John Robertson, who will also accompany on piano. The production will additionally feature the Opera Birmingham Chorus and Samford Opera. The operetta is sung as written in English. The performance length is approximately one hour. For a synopsis, visit www.operabirmingham.org/pirates#synopsis.

This production will be presented in an outdoor, open-air setting following COVID-19 safety protocols. For the health of our patrons, staff and performers, masks are required at the event, and social distancing will be in effect. To reduce touch points, tickets will be digitally scanned at entrance; and QR codes and links will be provided to access the program digitally.

All tickets are general admission and may be purchased at www.operabirmingham.org beginning on March 26. Adult tickets start at $25, and student tickets are $10. You may also purchase tickets by calling the Opera Birmingham office at 205-322-6737. Although the office is currently closed to the public, the phone is monitored, and a member of the staff will return your call to assist with your ticket order.

Opera Birmingham’s performances are made possible, in part, by grants from Alabama State Council on the Arts, The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, Hugh Kaul Foundation, and National Endowment for the Arts, and by support from Alabama Media Group.

Student tickets are supported by The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

For more information regarding Opera Birmingham and upcoming performances, visit OperaBirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737, and connect with Opera Birmingham on Facebook, Twitter @OperaBham, and Instagram @OperaBirmingham. Opera Birmingham, the only professional opera company in Northern and Central Alabama, has entertained audiences for over 60 years.