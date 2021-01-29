Opera Birmingham presents Opera…from a Sistah’s Point of View

Traveling the world as an international opera star, Angela Brown noticed something about audiences: “I would see very few people who looked like me." This compelled her to create Opera...from a Sistah's Point of View. The show blows up preconceived expectations surrounding the sometimes-intimidating art form called opera and makes sure everyone feels like they belong in the audience.

Showcasing the brilliant talent of emerging, young Black opera stars alongside Angela's witty retelling of opera plots from a Black perspective, the show leaves no doubt of the ethnic, geographic, and socio-economic diversity depicted in opera characters. Opera...from a Sistah's Point of View helps people from all walks of life find themselves in and enjoy opera.

Available for streaming online, all week, from the comfort of your home! Ticket prices begin at just $15 and can be purchased online at www.operabirmingham.org.