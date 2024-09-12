Opening Your Heart & Home to Foster Children

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Currently in Alabama, there are approximately 6,000 children in foster care. Some simply need foster care for a matter of days. Others may need foster care until they are reunited with their biological family or a plan is made for them to be adopted. All of these children share the need for a caring and committed family that can bring them the future they deserve.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Opening Your Heart & Home to Foster Children - 2024-09-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Opening Your Heart & Home to Foster Children - 2024-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Opening Your Heart & Home to Foster Children - 2024-09-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Opening Your Heart & Home to Foster Children - 2024-09-12 18:00:00 ical