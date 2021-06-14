Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

by

June 14 and 23: Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both sessions. Rising sixth through 12th graders. Try a full-length free practice ACT test online. This practice test is offered by Princeton Review. After the practice test, participants receive a comprehensive score report detailing strengths and weaknesses. Register online.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
to
Google Calendar - Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review - 2021-06-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review - 2021-06-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review - 2021-06-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review - 2021-06-14 10:00:00 ical