Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
June 14 and 23: Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both sessions. Rising sixth through 12th graders. Try a full-length free practice ACT test online. This practice test is offered by Princeton Review. After the practice test, participants receive a comprehensive score report detailing strengths and weaknesses. Register online.
