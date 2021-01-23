Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Don’t procrastinate! Take action NOW to ensure you improve your ACT score.

Try a full-length free practice ACT online today. This free practice test is offered by Princeton Review. After the practice test, you’ll receive a comprehensive score report detailing your strengths and weaknesses. To register for the Saturday, January 23 practice test, please register at https://www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/473112

