Online ACT Practice Test with Princeton Review

Don’t procrastinate! Take action NOW to ensure you improve your ACT score.

Try a full-length free practice ACT online today. This free practice test is offered by Princeton Review. After the practice test, you’ll receive a comprehensive score report detailing your strengths and weaknesses. To register for the Wednesday, July 29 practice test, please visit https://bit.ly/2O93M9T. 

There will be an identical ACT Practice test again on Tuesday, August 11 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. If this time works better for you, please register at https://bit.ly/3gDt1x7. 

