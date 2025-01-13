OLLINSpring Semester Showcase

to

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35244

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents our spring course lineup of non-credit classes for adults. The catalog with complete list of trips, socials, and classes can be found at olli.ua.edu. Guest speaker will be Mr. Greg Canfield, former Alabama Secretary of Commerce.

Info

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35244
Education & Learning, events
205-348-6482
to
Google Calendar - OLLINSpring Semester Showcase - 2025-01-13 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OLLINSpring Semester Showcase - 2025-01-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OLLINSpring Semester Showcase - 2025-01-13 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OLLINSpring Semester Showcase - 2025-01-13 11:00:00 ical