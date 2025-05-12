OLLI at UA Birmingham Chapter 2025 Summer Showcase

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35244

Discover the joy of lifelong learning at the OLLI at UA Birmingham Chapter Summer Showcase! Explore our diverse lineup of courses, field trips, and special events for the upcoming term. This event is free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family. Meet our staff, get your questions answered, and register for classes on-site. Don’t miss this opportunity to see what OLLI has to offer!

