OLLI of Greater Birmingham hosts OLLI's Summer Registration for OLLI's summer classes and events plus a social on Tuesday May 7th, 10;30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center - Dogwood Room. Special tips on gardening from professional florist Beth White. Enjoy coffee, tea, and refreshments and learn about and register for the summer term.
OLLI Summer Resgistration & Social
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
Upcoming Events