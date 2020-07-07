OLLI Presents Vehicle Maintenance with Milton Denny

Get answers to your vehicle maintenance questions.

Is it time to upgrade or spend money on my existing car? When do I replace batteries, tires, equipment belts, service the transmission and a host of other things? How do I know if services the dealer is trying to sell me are a good investment or a waste of money? How do I get the best deal on a new or used car? What routine maintenance will help my car keep its value? The answer to these and many other questions will be discussed. Classes are free, however you must register in order to receive the link to be admitted. Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.