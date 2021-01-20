OLLI Presents The Rest of the Story: Greeks at UA

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Program is designed for adults age 50+ who are retired. Classes that promote personal growth, health and wellness, and educational enrichment.

The Greek organizations at The University of Alabama certainly add social opportunities to students, but they provide so much more to the UA campus and the local community and citizens. Join us for “The Rest of the Story” to learn about the Greeks’ scholarship, fellowship and charity on campus and in the greater Tuscaloosa community.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register by calling 205-348-3000 (If you receive a “call back” message, your call will be returned).

Zoom information will be sent closer to event.