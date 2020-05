The Whig party was a major player on the national level in the two decades prior to the Civil War.

Although the Whig Party captured the Presidency twice, few people today could name either of these men. Whig leaders were involved in the issues of slavery and prosecution of the controversial Mexican War. Classes are free, however you must register in order to receive the link to be admitted. Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.