OLLI Presents: The Future of Space Exploration

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The last 50 years have seen both great progress and turmoil along the way. We will examine and discuss the different directions that our space agency has taken, including triumphs and tragedies, and look toward NASA’s plans for the next Giant Leap – to Mars. This online class are free, however you must register in order to receive the link to be admitted. Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.

Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
