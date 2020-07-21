OLLI Presents Safe Driving for Seniors with Milton Denny

Get the answers to your safety questions.

Why am I not as good of a driver as I used to be? How do I know when I need to give up the keys? What are tips for older drivers to keep yourself and others safe? What is the right size car for older citizens? How do I keep myself safe, while getting gas or visiting a service station? The answer to these and many other questions will be discussed. Classes are free, however you must register in order to receive the link to be admitted. Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.