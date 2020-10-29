OLLI Presents: Prepare Now for Next Year’s Garden with Eric Shavey

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute provides adults social, educational, travel, and focuses on lifelong learning.

Regional Extension Agent Eric Shavey will tell us the ins and outs of preparing for a productive garden next year. He’ll remind us what we need to do now and in the coming months to prepare for the success of our next garden. Learn more about these quick tips: don’t compost tomato and pepper plants; clean out the weeds from this year’s garden; add organic matter now; and plant a cover crop. All four of these steps are great ways to ensure a healthy, productive garden next year without having to use harsh chemicals and fertilizers.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000. Zoom information will be sent closer to event.