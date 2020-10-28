OLLI Presents: Political Barbecues & the Anti-Barbecue Movement

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute provides adults social, educational, travel, and focuses on lifelong learning.

During the early nineteenth century, the nation was at a crossroads between an old worldview and a new one based on democracy, individual liberty, and freedom. In the new state of Alabama, there was a perfect scenario for conflict as the old world transitioned to the new one. In Madison County, especially, people struggled over the type of society they wanted to create, and they debated everything about this new emerging world order, including the role of barbecue, in its political process. Join us as Dr. Mark Johnson unpacks this interesting story.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000. Zoom information will be sent closer to event.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, History, Meeting
to
Google Calendar - OLLI Presents: Political Barbecues & the Anti-Barbecue Movement - 2020-10-28 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OLLI Presents: Political Barbecues & the Anti-Barbecue Movement - 2020-10-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OLLI Presents: Political Barbecues & the Anti-Barbecue Movement - 2020-10-28 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OLLI Presents: Political Barbecues & the Anti-Barbecue Movement - 2020-10-28 12:00:00 ical

Tags