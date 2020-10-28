OLLI Presents: Political Barbecues & the Anti-Barbecue Movement

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute provides adults social, educational, travel, and focuses on lifelong learning.

During the early nineteenth century, the nation was at a crossroads between an old worldview and a new one based on democracy, individual liberty, and freedom. In the new state of Alabama, there was a perfect scenario for conflict as the old world transitioned to the new one. In Madison County, especially, people struggled over the type of society they wanted to create, and they debated everything about this new emerging world order, including the role of barbecue, in its political process. Join us as Dr. Mark Johnson unpacks this interesting story.

