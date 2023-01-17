OLLI Presents - The Life of a Civil War Soldier
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as Buddy Moon, Civil War Reenactor, describes the how everyday life and
combat experiences of soldiers on both sides during the American Civil War were almost identical. Regardless of which side a solider fought for, he shared a common lifestyle with the men he fought against. Using items from the period, reproduction equipment and photos of the period, attendees will gain insight into America’s great conflict and the men who fought in it.
